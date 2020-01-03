Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 730,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $122.58 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit