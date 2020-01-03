Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.97. The company had a trading volume of 730,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,624. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $122.58 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

