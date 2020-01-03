Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) to Sell

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Black Knight stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,815. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.16 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 17,675 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,341,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,897,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,858,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 232,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

