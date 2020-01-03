Zacks Investment Research Downgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Hold

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Water Service Group is the publicly traded water utility in the United States, providing high- quality utility services to the millions of people in the communities through six subsidiaries: California Water Service (Cal Water), Hawaii Water Ser vice Company, Inc. (Hawaii Water), New Mexico Water Service Company (New Mexico Water), Washington Water Ser vice Company (Washington Water), CWS Utility Services (CWSUS), and HWS Utility Services (HWSUS). Cal Water, Hawaii Water, New Mexico Water, and Washington Water provide regulated water and wastewater utility services, while CWSUS and HWSUS conduct the Company’s non-regulated business, which includes providing billing, water quality testing, and water and wastewater system operations and management services to cities and other companies. “

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 305,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.60 and a one year high of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,865.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,119,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 311,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Water Service Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Water Service Group (CWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.