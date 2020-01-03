Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.60. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.34). As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 110,694 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $540,186.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,843,967 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,558.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 427.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

