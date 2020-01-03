Zacks: Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.77 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.42 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Profound Medicl an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22. Profound Medicl has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $12.49.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

