ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Receives $37.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. 18,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,250. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

