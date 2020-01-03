ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on ZovioInc . and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ZVO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,213. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58. ZovioInc . has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million.

In other ZovioInc . news, CEO Andrew S. Clark acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in ZovioInc . during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

