-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.56.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FET traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. 670,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 million, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

