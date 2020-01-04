$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

Shares of NYSE EDU traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $126.16. 561,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,792. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,734 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,930,000 after acquiring an additional 640,367 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

