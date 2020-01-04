$0.55 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 311,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,854. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.