$0.55 EPS Expected for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Adtalem Global Education posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.57. The company had a trading volume of 311,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,854. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit