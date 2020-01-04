$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for null (NYSE:SVC) This Quarter

Analysts expect null (NYSE:SVC) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for null’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.91. null posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that null will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for null.

Get null alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of null from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SVC remained flat at $$23.92 during midday trading on Monday. 727,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,900. null has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62.

About null

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that was founded through an initial public offering in 1995. As of September 20, 2019, SVC owns 328 hotels and owns or leases 945 retail focused net lease properties located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on null (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.