$1.05 EPS Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Amdocs reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,928.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,028 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,019,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.65. 833,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,978. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $72.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

