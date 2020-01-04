$1.60 EPS Expected for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.52. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

CME stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.