$136.60 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $136.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.06 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $132.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $537.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.20 million to $542.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.96 million, with estimates ranging from $517.32 million to $560.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $23.00 target price on Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.79. 193,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 68,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.