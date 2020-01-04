1irstcoin Price Tops $1.74 on Top Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00023436 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $69.19 million and approximately $237,042.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000850 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,868,602 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

