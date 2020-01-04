$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.04 billion and the highest is $3.40 billion. Sempra Energy also reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.27.

In related news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.76. 1,264,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.17. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

