$3.77 Billion in Sales Expected for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $4.01 billion. D. R. Horton posted sales of $3.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $18.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $19.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.43 billion to $20.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,970 shares of company stock worth $3,359,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $52.96. 4,330,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,650. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D. R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.