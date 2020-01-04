$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Ecolab posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $15.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

ECL stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,831. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.99. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after purchasing an additional 191,377 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

