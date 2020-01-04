$31.41 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report sales of $31.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $30.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $117.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $119.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $155.50 million, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $164.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ:ATRS remained flat at $$4.26 on Wednesday. 981,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,402. The firm has a market cap of $695.34 million, a P/E ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 51.1% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 167,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,770 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

