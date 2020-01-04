$316.43 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post $316.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $287.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $346.31 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $351.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

HBM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after buying an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 32.6% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,778,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 1,665,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,183,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after buying an additional 1,628,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 320.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 641,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 488,799 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

