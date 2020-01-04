$422.25 Million in Sales Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $422.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wendys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.66 million to $425.90 million. Wendys posted sales of $397.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the third quarter worth $113,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the second quarter worth $181,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 1,660,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Wendys has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.