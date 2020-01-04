$477.87 Million in Sales Expected for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will announce sales of $477.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $466.60 million to $485.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $500.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the third quarter worth $6,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,197,000 after buying an additional 323,416 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 15,804.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 318,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 316,092 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Covanta by 242.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 290,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Covanta by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,846,000 after acquiring an additional 272,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

