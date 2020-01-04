$536.30 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $536.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.70 million and the highest is $548.74 million. Air Lease reported sales of $449.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $460,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,958.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $9,901,269.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,950 shares of company stock valued at $17,129,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,481,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 156,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $47.62. 560,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,175. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

