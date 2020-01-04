$942.59 Million in Sales Expected for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) to report sales of $942.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $936.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $951.06 million. ServiceNow posted sales of $715.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $286.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.41.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.10. 1,135,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,455.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.39. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $171.66 and a twelve month high of $303.17.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,332.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,280,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,991 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

