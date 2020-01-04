Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Up 9.1%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 3,163,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,375,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 236,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,352.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 8,797,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 453,793 shares during the last quarter.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

