Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $69.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATVI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $422,191,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 61.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,492 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 137.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,710,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 175.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

