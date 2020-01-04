adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

FRA:ADS opened at €291.95 ($339.48) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €275.81.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

