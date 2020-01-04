adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

FRA:ADS opened at €291.95 ($339.48) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €281.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €275.81.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit