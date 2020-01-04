Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.33. Advanced Micro Devices posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 72,605,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,896,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

