Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advanced Micro Devices earned a media sentiment score of 3.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,605,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,896,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $935,038.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,874,722.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

