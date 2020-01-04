Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adyen NV (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of ADYYF traded up $12.67 on Monday, hitting $834.71. 19,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $775.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.60. Adyen has a 1 year low of $552.40 and a 1 year high of $835.50.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.