Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s share price rose 16.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 2,408,072 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,456,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, CEO Michael F. Cola purchased 2,049,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

