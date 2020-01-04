Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $101,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 371,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $163.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

