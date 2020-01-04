Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $101,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.64. The company had a trading volume of 371,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $112.85 and a 12-month high of $163.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 9.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit