AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $156,496.00 and $571.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011463 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000417 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

