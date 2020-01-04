Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETR:AAD opened at €147.20 ($171.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.63. Amadeus FiRe has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $765.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

