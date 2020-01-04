Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.88.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $59,841.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,031 shares in the company, valued at $291,445.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $192,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 930,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,379,055.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $711,009. 6.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 8.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

