AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AmerisourceBergen earned a news sentiment score of 2.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AmerisourceBergen’s ranking:

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.01. 801,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $1,634,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,686,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,721 shares of company stock worth $6,656,534. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.