Analysts Anticipate Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 711,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,552. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

