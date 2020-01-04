Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Brokerages expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. 682,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,743. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit