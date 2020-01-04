Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Ecopetrol reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EC. HSBC raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.48. 682,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,743. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.97. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.