Analysts Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce $566.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $567.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $565.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $543.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.18.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.00. 418,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $3,028,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in F5 Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

