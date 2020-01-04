Analysts Anticipate J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.19. J M Smucker posted earnings of $2.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.29 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $102.29. 666,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,036. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after acquiring an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after acquiring an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 203,675 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after acquiring an additional 255,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

