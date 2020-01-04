Analysts Anticipate Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.08. Regional Management reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $109,711.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 84.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Regional Management by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

