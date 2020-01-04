Analysts Expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,847. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 66,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

