Analysts Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $62.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 477,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,117. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $48.80.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $25,050,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $15,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 620.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 437,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 377,064 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 74.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 709,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 303,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

