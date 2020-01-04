Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.54. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 506,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 495,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after buying an additional 298,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 275,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,993,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,001 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

