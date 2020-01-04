Analysts Set Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Target Price at $19.60

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $514,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 421,630 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 441,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 11,474,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,360. Bilibili has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

