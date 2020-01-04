Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) PT at C$1.97

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.97.

CFW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 393,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,011. The company has a market cap of $175.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.47. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$3.95.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$399.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$455.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

