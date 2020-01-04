Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Target Price at $16.63

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,352,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after buying an additional 330,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after buying an additional 259,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 188.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 216,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CTMX traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 262,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $359.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $19.75.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

