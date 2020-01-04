Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $39.21

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 1,377,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,499. LKQ has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
