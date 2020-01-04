Analysts Set LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target at $39.21

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 1,377,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,499. LKQ has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $199,600.00. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

