Analysts Set PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target at $23.50

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. 181,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $550.92 million, a P/E ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. PDF Solutions’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

