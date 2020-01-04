AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.28.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.48 and a beta of 1.18. AppFolio has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $116.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.08 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $365,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $482,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $94,981,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 110.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,204,000 after purchasing an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth $5,624,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $4,105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,838,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

